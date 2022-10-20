Disqualified Derry motorist accused of driving to police station couldn’t care less about the law, says judge

A man who was on bail for driving while disqualified drove to the police station and was seen holding car keys, Londonderry Magistrates’ Court heard today.

Seamus Baldrick (41), of Altcar Park in Derry, appeared charged with a series of offences that were said to have occurred on September 26, including driving while disqualified.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He said that on September 29 the alleged victim in the case claimed he was working in Guildhall Square when Baldrick approached him and allegedly took videos of him in breach of an order.

The same man told police he had observed Baldrick driving on September 26 and had taken a video to give to police.

The officer said that when Baldrick attended Strand Road Police Station on October 19, it was noticed that he had car keys on him.

Police examined CCTV and saw the defendant park a car in Asylum Road and walk to the police station.

At interview Baldrick admitted getting out of the driver’s side of the car but denied driving.

The officer said that Baldrick had 37 previous convictions and, if released, there was “a very real risk he would drive”. Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said that there was a prima facie case as regards the driving.

He said that Baldrick could be ordered to surrender his keys to police.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that Baldrick was not a suitable candidate for bail and the fact he was alleged to have driven to the police station showed he “couldn’t care less about the law”.

He remanded Baldrick into custody, to appear again on November 11.

The same accused then appeared charged with five counts of having unmuzzled greyhounds on February 22, 2022, and five counts of having a dog that attacked another dog on the same date.

He also faced 11 similar charges that were said to have occurred on May 2.

That case was adjourned until next month.