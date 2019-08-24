Disqualified driver found barefoot near Fivemiletown crash scene, court hears

Rudnik was remanded in custody to appear by video-link at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on September 9 (stock photo)

Police who attended the scene of a single vehicle road accident discovered a car on its side and, a short time later, located a barefoot male around a mile from the scene, described in court as "a danger to the public".

Lukasz Rudnik is charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance, as well as failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident.

It is linked to an accident which took place in Fivemiletown shortly after 1am on Wednesday.

A police officer confirmed the charges could be connected and, opposing bail, pointed out Rudnik (30) from Main Street, Newtownbutler was only disqualified on July 22 and was also detected for similar matter three days before the latest matter.

A disturbing separate incident was also disclosed, leading the officer to describe Rudnik as "a danger to the public".

She explained police recognised the crashed vehicle as it was seized from the rear of Rudnik's home last month.

While inspecting the vehicle, two people - named only as 'Mark and Donna' - appeared from bushes, stating they were travelling in the car when it crashed, naming Rudnik as the driver.

A search was conducted and police found him standing at the roadside in his bare feet and holding documents. He appeared under the influence of a substance and fell asleep in the police car while being transported to custody.

However, an alcohol breath sample was clear, so blood tests were taken and the results are awaited.

Rudnik did not openly deny driving, but maintained he suffered from black-outs from an undiagnosed condition, so it had to have been 'Mark' behind the wheel.

The officer said: "The defendant was only disqualified on July 22, then was detected on August 18. That is due in court in September. He was released on bail but three days later is again detected driving while disqualified and with passengers. He claims to have no recall of these incidents."

A defending lawyer said Rudnik is adamant he wasn't driving, asserting it was 'Mark' with 'Donna' in the rear.

As to his presentation, the defence referred to the clear alcohol reading but conceded Rudnick had taken medication (Pregabalin) for mental health issues.

Rudnik was remanded in custody to appear by video-link at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on September 9.