Dissident accused says '200 strip searches' are ‘degrading' breach of human rights

A man contesting dissident republican terrorist charges has obtained legal permission to challenge prison chiefs for allegedly subjecting him to strip searches around every court attendance.

Damien McLaughlin was granted leave to seek a judicial review into claims the practice is a degrading breach of his human rights.

The 46-year-old, of Kilmascally Road in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, is currently being held on remand at Maghaberry Prison.

He is among 10 defendants accused of terrorism offences linked to a police and MI5 surveillance investigation targeting the New IRA. The probe, codenamed Operation Arbacia, involved bugging two suspected meetings in Co Tyrone in 2020.

Committal proceedings against the defendants have been ongoing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for more than a month.

Lawyers for McLaughlin contend that he and four male co-defendants, who remain in custody, have been subject to twice daily strip searches every day they leave prison to attend the hearings.

There have now been in excess of 200 incidents, it is alleged.

McLaughlin issued judicial review proceedings against the Northern Ireland Prison Service, claiming the policy is an unlawful violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The circumstances of each search is traumatising and the applicant has been seriously distressed by each strip search,” his legal team stated.

Solicitor Gavin Booth, of Phoenix Law, confirmed today that leave was granted at the High Court to apply for a judicial review.

A full hearing on the merits of the challenge will take place at a later stage.

Outside court, Mr Booth said: “The decision to strip search prisoners as a matter of course does, in our view, breach our client’s Convention rights and can only be described as inhuman and degrading.

“We hope for an urgent end to this policy, especially where technology now exists to negate the need for strip searching.”