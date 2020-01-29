DNA connects suspect to Malcolm McKeown murder, court hears

DNA on a glove found near a getaway car allegedly connects a man to a suspected gangland murder, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors claimed 24-year-old Jake O'Brien is forensically linked to the item containing firearm residue located following the shooting of Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown, Co Down.

McKeown, 54, was shot six times in the head and body at a petrol station on August 19 last year.

Police have said the killing is tied in with a drugs-related feud between rival criminal groups.

O'Brien, of Rectory Park in Lurgan, Co Armagh, is one of two men charged with his murder. He denies involvement in the attack.

During a bail application Crown lawyer Fiona O'Kane said McKeown was found dead in his car parked on Main Street.

CCTV footage shows a Volkswagen Passat speeding away from the garage within a minute of the shooting, she contended.

About ten minutes later that car was set on fire, with two men in boiler suits viewed running away.

Four police officers have examined the CCTV footage and identified O'Brien as being one of the pair, the court heard.

Mrs O'Kane also contended that black latex gloves were later recovered on a route away from the Passat.

"They were forensically examined and came back with an indication of a firearm particle and a positive match for Mr O'Brien's DNA," she said.

In police interviews the defendant denied it was him on the footage.

He confirmed that he worked with vehicles and carried gloves in his van.

"He said that he's not the tidiest person and the gloves may have blown away," Mrs O'Kane added.

Following prosecution submissions legal discussions centred on the evidence advanced.

Defence lawyers then confirmed their intention to challenge the strength of the case against O'Brien at his next magistrates remand hearing.

Adjourning the bid to secure bail, Lord Justice McCloskey told them: "I'm strongly hinting that the timing of the application to this court is inappropriate."