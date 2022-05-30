Doctor accused of dishonesty following child’s death not present at fitness to practise hearing

A doctor accused by a public inquiry of making “fatal errors” in the treatment of a child who died in hospital is not present at his fitness to practise hearing.

The Medical and Practitioner’s Tribunal Service (MPTS) was told this morning that Dr Robert Taylor, who is facing an accusation he was not honest during a police interview investigating the death of a patient, is “not present, nor represented”.

The hearing was told Dr Taylor’s solicitors “have made it very clear that he does not wish to participate in the hearing”.

Tom Forster QC, counsel for the General Medical Counsel (GMC), said he will be making an application for the hearing to proceed in Dr Taylor’s absence.

No reason was given for Dr Taylor not appearing in front of the misconduct panel nor the absence of legal representation, but the hearing was told there has been communication from solicitors acting for the doctor.

It is the first day of a fitness to practise hearing examining the actions of the former Belfast Trust paediatric anaesthetist, who was severely criticised by the Hyponatraemia Inquiry.

He is accused by the GMC of acting dishonestly following the death of Adam Strain.

He was only four-years-old when he died following a kidney transplant at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in August 1991, during which Dr Taylor was the anaesthetist.

As of Monday morning, the allegations facing Dr Taylor include an accusation that, on November 27, 1995, Dr Taylor’s pre-operative assessment and fluid management of Adam was “inadequate”.

It is also alleged he “acted dishonestly” in relation to Adam’s inquest, during an inspection of theatre equipment, a police interview and in statements provided to the Hyponatraemia Inquiry in July 2005 and May 2011.

Adam was one of five children whose deaths were examined by the inquiry into mismanagement of fluids in hospitals in Northern Ireland.

The case has got underway more than four years after the chair of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry, Sir John O’Hara, made a damning assessment of Dr Taylor’s actions in relation to Adam’s death.

His explosive report, which was released in January 2018, said it “was wrong and misleading” of Dr Taylor to “insist upon justifying his clinical performance in the way he did and false to assure the coroner, Adam’s mother and others that his management of Adam was ‘caring, appropriate, expert and representative of the highest quality and intensity of care’ he could provide.”

Sir John continued: “Dr Taylor steadfastly maintained his baseless justifications for many years and only changed his position in late 2011 after he was provided with the inquiry expert reports.”

He was also critical of Dr Taylor’s management of Adam’s fluids before and during surgery, which he said, “defied understanding”. He continued: “In his oral evidence, Dr Taylor accepted he could not understand it either, nor could he explain or justify what he did or how he subsequently defended it.

“I heard a lot of evidence from Dr Taylor, but do not believe I was told the full story.

“Dr Taylor offered no insight into why he did what he did during Adam’s transplant… despite, or perhaps because, he provided so much evidence, Dr Taylor managed to keep his own thought processes obscure.

“Even though he now accepts what he did, he makes no attempt to explain it.

“Dr Taylor made fatal errors in his treatment of Adam.

“I accept this was most probably uncharacteristic and do not query his usual competence.

“However, and over and above the hurt inflicted on Adam’s family by his death, Dr Taylor caused significant additional pain by acting as he did to avoid his own responsibility.”

He also said Dr Taylor’s position that Adam did not die as a result of dilutional hyponatraemia resulted in a failure to implement learning from his death.

He said: “Lessons were not learned and that was to compound tragedy.”

Despite the damning findings of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry, Dr Taylor was allowed to continue working in his role as a consultant paediatric anaesthetist and receive a Clinical Excellence Award.

In November 2018, the Belfast Telegraph revealed he was receiving an annual £31,959 distinction and meritorious service award in addition to his NHS salary.

Dr Taylor is no longer an employee of the Belfast Trust.