Dog breeder settles libel case over ‘false and incorrect’ social media post about business

Co Fermanagh dog breeder Gerry Smyth has reached a settlement in his libel action over a social media post about his business.

A Co Fermanagh dog breeder is to receive undisclosed damages for false allegations on Facebook about his business, the High Court has heard.

A public apology was also issued to Gerry Smyth as part of the settlement reached in his libel action against James McCurry.

Mr Smyth, who runs the Ulster Dog Breeding Academy, sued over a social media posting in January last year.

In court on Friday, it was announced that proceedings have been resolved, with a statement read out by counsel on behalf of Mr McCurry.

Michael Bready confirmed that the Facebook post published by his client contained “false and incorrect statements regarding (Mr Smyth’s) dog breeding establishment”.

Those claims were categorically untrue and without foundation, it was accepted.

The barrister said: “Mr McCurry further acknowledges that Mr Smyth, owner of Ulster Dog Breeding Academy, operates a fully licenced and registered dog breeding establishment which is regulated by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and which receives regular unannounced inspections from veterinary officers and from the District Council.”

Mr Bready added: “Mr McCurry sincerely apologises to Mr Smyth for any damage and distress caused to him and his family, and as a mark of his regret has agreed to pay damages of an undisclosed figure to Mr Smyth, together with payment of his full legal costs.”

Outside court, the dog breeder welcomed the outcome to his defamation action.

“I am very satisfied with this categoric and comprehensive vindication of my professional and personal reputation,” he said.

Mr Smyth’s solicitor, Rory Lynch of Gately Tweed, commented: “We are delighted that our client and his company’s good reputation have been totally vindicated.”