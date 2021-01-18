Dog walker performed CPR on Darren O’Neill after he collapsed at Tyrella Beach car park, court told

A dog-walker has told a jury how he performed CPR on a young man who collapsed in a car park at Tyrella Beach.

The man was giving evidence at the third day of a trial concerning the death of west Belfast man Darren O’Neill (22), who died two days after he was punched in the face.

The jury also heard evidence from the pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination on Mr O’Neill, and who said the blow which caused the fatal injury was “not just a simple straight-forward slap” but “a punch with some force behind it.”

Joseph Dorrian (23), from Lakeview in Crumlin, is standing trial at Downpatrick Crown Court after denying a charge of manslaughter on the grounds of self-defence.

Mr O’Neill, Dorrian and two female friends travelled from Belfast to the Co Down beach on June 27 2019, and the jury has already heard that the two men became involved in an argument after a drunken Mr O’Neill drove Dorrian’s Seat Arona in the car park.

A couple who came to Mr O’Neill’s aid on the evening in question gave evidence via videolink. They parked their van at around 7.30pm and were about to take their two dogs for a walk on the beach when they observed the blue vehicle being driven in an erratic manner.

The male witness said the man behind the wheel — Mr O’Neill — was “trying to do handbrake turns at speed” and when the vehicle stopped he saw Dorrian approach the vehicle, pull Mr O’Neill out by the t-shirt and shout at him.

The witness said he then saw Mr O’Neill hit Dorrian “a wee slap” then saw the men “shouting back and forwards.” The dog-walker said he walked on towards the beach but then heard two thuds which made him turn around.

The man said he was aware Mr O’Neill had fallen and was down for a couple of seconds “then he got back up again and sort of stumbled to the back of the car.”

“He was stumbling all over the place. Joseph (Dorrian) was at the back of the car, the two of them met, the two of them hugged and shortly after that he collapsed.”

The man said when it became apparent the situation was serious, he and his girlfriend went over to offer assistance. Saying at this stage Mr O’Neill was lying on the ground on his back, and when asked if he checked his condition, the man said: “I didn’t really have any experience in that, but I couldn’t feel a heartbeat and I couldn’t feel him breathing on me.”

An ambulance was called and the dog-walker said that after being given instructions down the phone, he began performing CPR “straight away”. Another man at the scene took over until the ambulance arrived.

His girlfriend also gave evidence, and described Mr O’Neill and Dorrian rowing in the car park after the driving incident. She said: “Darren punched Joseph, I think he went to punch him in the face but he actually hit his chest.

“There was a bit of shouting and Darren started saying ‘I didn’t mean to hit you, come on hit me back, hit me back.”

She also described Mr O’Neill as being “unsteady on his feet and stumbling about” after being punched, and that when Mr O’Neill collapsed Dorrian laid him on the ground.

The woman confirmed she called and ambulance and remained with Mr O’Neill until it arrived.

Mr O’Neill was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. He arrived at 9pm and was taken to the Intensive Care Unit. Despite medical intervention, he passed away on June 29.

Also called to give evidence today was Assistant State Pathologist Dr Christopher Johnson, who carried out the post mortem examination on July 1.

Dr Johnson said death was due to blunt trauma to the head which tore an internal artery, causing a bleed on the brain and a cardiac arrest.

Revealing Mr O’Neill also sustained a fracture to a small bone in his neck, Dr Johnson - who also appeared via a videolink - told the jury “there must have been some element of force behind this punch.”

When asked if it was possible to determine just how much force was used, Dr Johnson replied: “It’s very difficult to give a precise definition as to the degree of force, but I would certainly say in this case there has been some element of force has been applied.

“What I would say is it’s not just a simple, straight-forward slap. It’s got to have been a punch with some force behind it.”

Dorrian has denied a charge of manslaughter and has made the case that after being punched by Mr O’Neill he ‘responded immediately’ in self defence.

