Domestic abuse victim who fatally stabbed her partner found guilty of manslaughter

A Londonderry woman who stabbed her partner in a drunken episode has been cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Shauna Pyper had been charged with murdering Darren McNally in 2020.

Pyper (43), with an address at Primity Terrace in the city, had been in a four-year relationship with the victim.

During the two-week trial, held at Coleraine Crown Court, evidence was presented to the jury that Pyper had been a victim of prolonged domestic violence.

Mr McNally (46) was stabbed as he lay on a bed in her home on June 8, 2020.

He had suffered a single stab wound to the back which had pierced a lung.

His Honour Judge Philip Babington spent an hour on Thursday going through the facts of the case with the jury.

“It is accepted that, to some extent and in some way, the actions of Shauna Pyper caused the death of Darren McNally,” Judge Babington said.

The court had heard previous evidence that Pyper, a mother of one, had been alcohol-dependent for much of her life, having started drinking at the age of 13.

The relationship with Mr McNally, the court was told, started because “he apparently had the best drink at a party they both were at”.

The jury heard that the victim, when sober, was “a charming person”.

Pyper had been diagnosed with alcohol dependence syndrome (ADS) in 2005. Mr McNally was also an alcoholic.

Pyper’s mother and daughter both gave evidence at the trial that they believed Darren McNally was being violent towards her.

Her mother said she used to go around to her daughter’s house a lot but stopped doing so, as Mr McNally wouldn’t let her in.

She recalled how she challenged Pyper about the bruises on her arms and marks on her face, “but she just made excuses” and never told her mother that there was any abuse in the relationship.

Both Pyper and Mr McNally had high levels of alcohol in their system on the night of his death.

A 999 call made by Pyper on the night was played to the court.

During the call she was heard saying: “It’s my fault. It’s totally my fault.”

The defendant had always accepted that she was responsible for Mr McNally’s death but said she couldn’t remember stabbing him.

The defence argued that due to prolonged domestic abuse, Pyper was not guilty of murder by means of diminished responsibility.

The jury took several hours to return a verdict of “not guilty” of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Ciaran Shiels of Madden & Finucane Solicitors, who represented Ms Pyper, said: “We welcome the verdict of the jury and thank them for their careful and sensitive consideration of this matter.

“However, given the clear background of grave and sustained domestic violence and abuse, and the independent evidence supporting this fact, serious questions urgently now need to be asked about the decision taken by the PPS, to attempt to convict this woman of murder.

“We are at a genuine loss in understanding how it could possibly have been in the public interest, or in the interests of justice, to ever treat this case as meriting a prosecution for murder at all,” he added.

The PPS have been contacted for a response.