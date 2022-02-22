Donegal man who crashed car in Derry then abused hospital staff ‘may be banned from entering NI’ if he reoffends

James McLaughlin fined and handed suspended sentence for driving offences

A man from Co Donegal who admitted a series of driving and public order offences has been told he could be excluded from entering Northern Ireland.

James McLaughlin was warned any reoffending would result in him not being allowed into Northern Ireland, with judges now having the power to enforce this “thanks to Brexit”.

McLaughlin (30) of Linsfort, Buncrana, appeared at Derry Magistrates Court where he admitted driving charges including dangerous driving, refusing to give a breath sample and driving while unfit. He also admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour at Altnagelvin Hospital. All of the offences occurred on August 20 last year.

The court heard that police were called to an incident on the Northland Road in Derry at 1.10am on that date. They found a car that had crashed into the wall of a private dwelling and damaged a lamppost. Two males in the vehicle were said to be “drifting in and out of consciousness”.

Police were told the driver had made off and a taxi driver was able to give officers a description, adding that he had a head injury. McLaughlin was then located about 400 yards from the scene, with a head injury, and was unsteady on his feet.

The car was registered to him but he refused to give a breath sample. He was taken to hospital where he was “consistently abusive” to police and medical staff. During an interview, McLaughlin said he remembered driving to Derry but nothing after that.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said the behaviour in the hospital was "appalling” and “out of character” for his client.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes said: "If you behave like that in a hospital, you are going straight to prison. It is as simple as that."

He said the only exception would be if there were medical grounds. Mr Chapman said his client had started seeking help for his issues. Judge Holmes said that McLaughlin had his counsel to thank for him not going straight to prison.

He described the behaviour as "horrendous” and told the defendant that “thanks to Brexit” judges now had the power to exclude people from Northern Ireland. He warned McLaughlin that if he came back before the court he might be excluded permanently.

McLaughlin was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for two years, disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £700 and ordered to pay Altnagelvin Hospital £300 in compensation.