Double Belfast murder accused to stand trial

A MAN appeared in court on Friday charged with a double murder exactly 14 years to the day that the bodies of two men were discovered in Belfast.

The remains of Edward Burns and Joseph Jones were found hours apart on March 12, 2007.

Appearing at Belfast Crown Court via videolink from Maghaberry jail, Gerard Lagan, from Raheen Close in the Tallaght area of Dublin, denied their murder.

The body of 36-year old Edward Burns, who was shot in the head, was found at Bog Meadows in west Belfast. Hours, later the battered remains of Joseph Jones (38) were discovered in an alleyway in Ardoyne.

Mr Justice O’Hara asked the Crown and defence whether the case was ready for trial.

After being informed that expert evidence was still being sought and that the hearing was due to last between four to six weeks, the judge said he hoped the trial could begin in autumn.

He remanded Lagan back into custody and said he would review the case on April 16.