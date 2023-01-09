Doug Beattie slams ‘unbelievable’ sentences for pair who beat homeless man to death in ‘brutal’ Maghera attack

The sentences handed out to two men who killed a homeless man in a brutal and sustained attack in Maghera have been described as “just unbelievable” by Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie.

Adrian Kozak (22) and Caolan Michael Johnston (21) were jailed for manslaughter after they beat Polish national Piotr Krowka to death at the back of a disused parochial house in March 2018.

Kozak, of Garvey Wood in Ballymena, who was 17 at the time and involved in previous attacks on Mr Krowka, was handed an eight-year sentence, divided equally between custody and licence.

Johnston, from The Fort in Maghera, was handed a six-year sentence, with three years in custody and the rest on licence. He was aged 16 at the time and described as easily led.

The pair were sentenced at Belfast Crown Court by Judge Patricia Smyth, who branded the case as “exceptionally difficult”.

She spoke of Kozak and Johnston’s youth and immaturity in March 2018, and said she accepted neither intended to cause Mr Krowka (37) serious harm.

Adrian Kozak and Caolan Johnston arriving at Antrim Court previously.(Pacemaker).

Judges are bound by sentencing guidelines and must take into account mitigating circumstances, such as early guilty pleas, cooperation with police and remorse, as well as aggravating factors, such as intent and excessive violence.

But Mr Beattie was critical of the sentences.

“I have raised lenient sentencing on multiple occasions, but I have to say this is just unbelievable,” he said.

“Three and four years (in prison) for beating a vulnerable man to death — how is that acceptable?”

The victim had been living with fellow Poles in the town but became homeless following allegations he had sexually assaulted a woman.

This resulted in him being attacked on several occasions prior to the fatal beating carried out at a disused property on Glen Road on March 31, 2018.

After attacking Mr Krowka, Kozak and Johnston left the scene. They returned the following day, and despite it being obvious that he remained in the same position on the ground from the night before, the pair failed to raise the alarm.

His remains were discovered on April 3 and a police investigation was launched.

CCTV footage from relevant areas in Maghera was viewed and police were able to ascertain that the last time Mr Krowka was seen alive was on March 31, when he was filmed walking around the town.

A local man saw him heading in the direction of the disused parochial house, where he often sought refuge, at around 9pm. Kozak was observed following Mr Krowka then attacking him on the street, and when Kozak was challenged he ran off and met up with several others teenagers including Johnston at the Maghera steps.

At 9.10pm, Kozak and Johnston left the group and made their way to the premises, and as Judge Smyth revealed “over the course of the next 45 minutes, both defendants carried out a fatal attack upon Mr Krowka within the derelict house”.

“It is clear this was a brutal and sustained attack which resulted in catastrophic injuries,” the judge said.

“A vulnerable man was left to die, having been subjected to a brutal and sustained beating by two teenagers who did not intend to cause him really serious harm, and who, due to their age, relative immaturity, lighting conditions within a derelict house and a degree of panic, failed to appreciate the extent of his injuries or the fact he was in a life-threatening condition.”

Victim Piotr Krowka. Credit: PSNI

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Krowka died as a result of blunt force trauma to his head, chest and abdomen. Four of his ribs were fractured, while a laceration was also caused to one of his kidneys.

Kozak was arrested on April 10, 2018, and when clothes and footwear were forensically examined, Mr Krowka’s blood was located on a shoe. Johnston was arrested seven days later.

During interviews, both denied involvement. They were each charged with murder and were due to stand trial.

But when the charge of manslaughter was offered by the Crown, they pleaded guilty.