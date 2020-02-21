Down man handed eleven year jail term for fisherman murder

A man who beat a Romanian fisherman to death in what a judge said was a “vicious and frenzied” attack has been told he will spend at least 11 years in jail for murder.

Jason Carr (22) had already been handed a life sentence after he confessed to the murder of Stefan Zait, but on Friday at Downpatrick Crown Court, Judge Geoffrey Miller QC imposed a minimum tariff of 11 years which Carr must serve before he is even considered for release under licence.

Jailing the self confessed killer, Judge Miller told the court “this was an unprovoked and vicious attack where the blows were frenzied and sustained on a man in a weakened and defenceless position”.

He said it was clear that Carr had “expressed deep remorse” for the murder, telling a probation officer “I think about what happened every day” and although he accepted the killing was not racially motivated, the judge said there was likely “deep seated animus” between the men, revealing that Carr had assaulted the 45-year-old about a year before the murder.

On what was Carr’s 22nd birthday last month, he pleaded guilty to the murder of Mr Zait on May 24 2018.

Carr, from Crew Hill Court in Ardglass, also confessed to assaulting Mr Zait, stealing a bottle of vodka from him and causing criminal damage to the front door of a property next door to his two days before his death, on May 22.

Mr Zait, a 45-year-old Romanian fisherman died on May 24, two days after being taken to hospital with head injuries, including a blood clot to the brain and suspected fractured jaw.

Alongside Carr in the dock was his father, 51-year-old David Brian Carr, from Kildare Court in Ardglass.

He pleaded guilty to intimidating Stefan Zait on May 22 2018 in that he “threatened him not to contact police or press charges against Jason Carr, which intimidated him and was intended to intimidate him knowing or believing that he was a witness, or potential witness”.

Carr senior walked free from court after his 18-month jail term was suspended for three years.

Nicola Goulding (35), from St. Josephs Close in the fishing town and who the court heard considered herself like a sister to the killer, also walked free from court with a six month jail sentence which Judge Miller suspended for a year.

She had admitted perverting the course of justice in that on June 1 2018, she “made a false statement that Stefan Zait produced a knife during a confrontation with Jason Carr”.

Prosecuting QC Peter Irvine told the court that two days following the assault, doctors at Royal Victoria Hospital carried out tests on Mr Zait but that tragically, they determined he was effectively brain dead.

Victim Stefan Zait

He described how Carr and his victim had an initial altercation outside Mr Zait’s home on Crew Hill Court where instead of fighting back, Mr Zait sought sanctuary on the Strangford Road.

Carr followed him and attacked him in the garden of a property on Lighthouse Cove and with the victim “yelling for help,” punched him about the head, knocking him to the ground and while lying prone, Carr stepped back and delivered what was described as a “powerful” kick to his face.

Further blows were then inflicted after he lost consciousness, the court heard, Mr Irvine outlining how according to witness statements, Mr Zait did not fight back at any stage.

At one stage, Mr Zait was propped together against a wall and was smoking a cigarette when David Carr approached him, threatening him “don’t call police or you will get more of the same, don’t press charges on my boy, leave my boy out of this, leave my family alone”.

Acting out of a “misplaced sense of loyalty” to Jason Carr, Goulding admitted she had lied about seeing Mr Zait with a knife in Ardglass before the final assault.

Judge Miller sentenced David Carr first, telling him that while his behaviour was “reprehensible” and clearly crossed the custody threshold, he had not witnessed the second, fatal assault and had taken his son to the police the following day.

“He was in a heightened and emotional state after the death of his young child weeks previously,” said the judge adding, “This would all have impacted on his behaviour but nevertheless it must have been very obvious to him that Mr Zait, though conscious, was in a very bad way.”

Turning to Goulding, the judge said her lies had been a “misguided and criminally foolish attempt on her part to protect Jason Carr,” a man she looked upon as a brother after his now deceased mum took her in and looked after her.

Having been sentenced, Goulding and Carr were allowed to leave the dock but Jason Carr, who sat staring at the floor for the large majority of the hearing, had to be comforted by his dad when the judge talked about how his mum died in January last year.

Jailing Carr for a minimum of 11 years, Judge Miller said Mr Zait had “met a brutal and cruel end and this must not be forgotten or somehow diminished.”

“He was punched repeatedly to the head and body. As he fell to the ground the defendant first head-butted and kneed him and then lashed out with ferocity, kicking him to the head and face. Such was the force of these blows that the defendant was described as almost being winded and out of breath through the force of exertion,” said the judge.

He apologised to Mr Zait’s sister, who had travelled to court from Spain for the hearing, for going into such horrific detail but felt it was important to note “before any consideration is given to the defendant’s circumstances, the consequences are clearly understood in the context of what he did".

Revealing that Mr Zait had consistently sent money back to Romania to his elderly mother, Judge Miller told his sister, Cristina Cutila: “I am only too aware that nothing said today can diminish the pain and sense of loss still less turn back the clock so as to permit Stefan Zait to be restored to life.”

Turning to Carr’s background, the judge said he had experienced a “chaotic childhood” with numerous tragedies including the death of a sibling from spina bifida, the death of a younger sibling from choking on a toy just a few weeks before the killing and the death of his mum in January 2019, adding that his teenage years had been blighted with drug abuse.

The judge revealed that Carr and Mr Zait had worked together “on the boats” from time to time, telling the court that while the “spark” that caused the murderous assault may never be known, “it seems tolerably clear that the defendant was unhappy that the deceased was spending time with his mother and encouraging her to drink with him including at a time when she had just been diagnosed with cancer.”

Jailing Carr for at least 11 years, warning the killer it would only be then that his case could be referred to the Parole Commissioners who would decide if and when it would be freed, Judge Miller said “I cannot be satisfied that he intended to kill Mr Zait, though clearly the frenzy of the attack would and indeed did inevitably lead to that tragic conclusion".