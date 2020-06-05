Down man Kieran McCavana to stand trial accused of driving a hijacked car

The charges arise following a report of a car being hijacked on the Tullygally East Road in Craigavon in the early hours (stock photo)

A Co Down man was yesterday ordered to stand trial accused of driving a hijacked car after the tyres had been burst by a police stinger device.

Appearing at Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Lisburn, via videolink from prison, 33-year-old Kieran McCavana confirmed he understood the charges and he had no objection to the Preliminary Enquiry, the process necessary to refer a case to the more senior Crown Court.

McCavana, from Hill Street in Gilford, is in custody facing five charges allegedly committed on December 29 last year - hijacking a Ford Fiesta, dangerous driving on the Ballynabragget Road and the Tullyraine Road, Banbridge, driving while banned, and resisting and assaulting police.

The charges arise following a report of a car being hijacked on the Tullygally East Road in Craigavon in the early hours.

Speaking at the time, Sergeant Nicholas Woods, said: "We received a report just after 5am that a man's silver Ford Fiesta had been hijacked by a male.

"Police located the vehicle, and deployed a stinger. The suspect continued to try and evade officers and, in doing so, collided with a police vehicle."

None of the facts were opened in court yesterday, but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against McCavana, a submission which was conceded by defence counsel David McKeown.

The court clerk told McCavana he had the right to comment on the charges, give evidence to the PE himself or call evidence in his behalf, but he declined.

Remanding him back into custody, District Judge Amanda Brady returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court for trial and adjourned the case to a date to be fixed.