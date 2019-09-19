Downpatrick drug addict stole from his mother at knifepoint

Judge Kerr outlined how, in the early hours of the morning, McCambley broke into his mother's home armed with a knife (stock photo)

An addict who robbed prescription drugs from his own mother at knifepoint before wrecking four police vehicles with a hammer was jailed for two and a half years yesterday.

Ordering Ryan McCambley (23) to spend the same period on licence, Newry Crown Court Judge Gordon Kerr QC advised him that with 18 months left to serve in jail, he should "continue his progress" fighting his poly drug addictions.

At an earlier hearing McCambley, from Saul Street in Downpatrick, pleaded guilty to a total of nine charges, all committed on October 31 last year, including robbery and possessing a claw hammer as a weapon.

He also pleaded guilty to four counts of causing criminal damage to police vehicles, resisting and assaulting police and possessing class C diazepam.

Judge Kerr outlined how, in the early hours of the morning, McCambley broke into his mother's home armed with a knife.

Holding her "over a table," he threatened to harm both his sister and himself unless his mother opened the locked safe where she kept her diazepam.

The safe was opened and McCambley left the house.

Police had been sent for and McCambley returned to the scene armed with a claw hammer which he used to smash three cars and an armoured police Land Rover.

When cops tried to restrain and arrest McCambley he spat at one officer while shouting abuse of a "sectarian nature" which the judge said was "disgraceful behaviour".