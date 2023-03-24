Dr Michael Watt: Neurologist given 12-month suspension at High Court tribunal

Neurologist at the centre of Northern Ireland’s biggest recall of medical patients

Family and friends of patients of Michael Watt protest at Victoria House in Belfast as a review of the clinical records of 44 patients who died under his care found 'significant failures in their treatment', November 2022 (Pic: Pacemaker)

The doctor at the centre of Northern Ireland’s biggest recall of medical patients has been handed a 12-month interim suspension order following a legal challenge from two of his former patients.

More than 5,000 of Dr Michael Watt’s former patients were invited to have their cases examined for possible misdiagnoses, including patients who were treated for stroke, Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) allowed Dr Watt to voluntarily remove himself in 2021, a decision which would have meant him not having to face a public hearing about any fitness-to-practise issues.

Two former patients of Dr Watt — Danielle O’Neill and Michael McHugh — successfully challenged the decision in a judicial review at the High Court in Belfast.

Dr Watt had relinquished his medical registration in October 2021 but, following the successful judicial review, he was automatically re-added to the register.

At an interim orders tribunal this week, Mr Watt was handed a 12-month interim suspension, which will allow time for the (MPTS) to fix a date for a full public hearing.

The General Medical Council (GMC) said it had taken immediate action following the outcome of the judicial review.

“Patients of Dr Michael Watt have suffered immense harm and our thoughts are with them and their families,” said a spokesperson.

“Following a High Court decision to quash Dr Michael Watt’s voluntary erasure and reinstate him on the medical register, we took immediate action by referring him to an interim orders tribunal at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

“On March 21 the interim orders tribunal imposed a 12-month suspension on Dr Watt, preventing him from practising, while our fitness-to-practise proceedings are ongoing. This means he cannot practise medicine.”

MS Society director David Galloway welcomed the development.

“I am pleased that the GMC can now look at this again and I hope that they can schedule hearings as soon as possible. Patients and families have been seeking answers, accountability and public acknowledgement of their experiences,” he said.

Around one in five of Dr Watt’s patients were told they had not been given an appropriate management plan for their condition, while a similar number had not been issued with an appropriate prescription.

In April 2021, a review of 927 of Dr Watt’s high-risk patients found that 181 people received a diagnosis described as “not secure”, with then-Health Minister Robin Swann apologising to affected patients.

An inquiry found last year that the Belfast Trust had failed to intervene quickly enough in Dr Watt’s practice and that systems put in place to assure the public about patient safety prior to November 2016 had failed.

Belfast Trust chief executive Dr Cathy Jack apologised to Dr Watt’s patients.

“The Belfast Trust let you down and many of you have suffered avoidable and unnecessary harm as a result — whether that was through being given a diagnosis that was not correct, receiving incorrect treatment or medication or having a procedure you did not need,” Dr Jack said.

The recall of a further 19 patients was announced in September 2022, despite assurances from the health minister that no further recalls would be required.