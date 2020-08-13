Drink driver drove himself to Limavady PSNI station

A court has heard how a drink driver drove to Limavady PSNI station and refused to leave the building

A court has heard how a drink driver drove to Limavady PSNI station and refused to leave the building.

At Londonderry Magistrates Court yesterday, Richard Craig (44), a shop manager from Forest Drive in Ballykelly, admitted driving with excess alcohol on May 17. A PPS solicitor told District Judge Barney McElholm that Craig drove his BMW to the PSNI's Connell Street station in Limavady. Because of his slurred speech he was breathalysed and found to be over the legal limit.

Mr McElholm said driving to the station "was not the most intelligent thing to do".

Solicitor Peter Jack said Craig had refused to leave the reception area as he'd received a threatening phone call at home earlier on the same day in which the caller accused him of being "a tout" and said he had "five hours to get out".

"He then panicked and foolishly and stupidly took the decision to drive to the police station in Limavady. He did so to seek protection and help but instead he ended up getting arrested and is now before the court.

"He has a relevant record going back 23 years. He is a shop manager and the loss of his licence will have catastrophic consequences for him," Mr Jack said.

Craig was fined £150 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.