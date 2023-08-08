Drink driver found to be over four times legal limit following crash

A Co Antrim drink driver who crashed into a lamp post gave 'one of the highest' alcohol readings a judge has ever dealt

A Co Antrim drink driver who crashed into a lamp post gave “one of the highest” alcohol readings a judge has ever dealt with, a court heard today.

Ballymena man Paul Moffatt (30) was found to be more than four times the legal limit after he crashed in a Skoda on May 31 this year.

He was hit with a two year drive ban and a probation order today.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard how police were called to Main Street in Toome after the crash.

A prosecutor said Moffatt was still sitting in the driver’s seat and during a preliminary breath test, he gave a reading of 173 which District Judge Broderick said was “one of the highest” he had ever come across.

The lawyer said that the evidential sample was 148 but even then, Moffatt was still more than four times the limit of 35.

During police interviews Moffatt, from Gracefield in Ballymena, admitted “he had a drink of vodka before he drove but didn’t think he had drunk enough to put him over the limit”.

He later entered a guilty plea to a single count of driving with excess alcohol.

Defence counsel Thomas McKeever said Moffatt was already alcohol dependant which was exacerbated by his father’s passing and led to a deterioration in his mental health.

“He is very lucky he wasn’t hurt or killed and that no member of the public was harmed, that is not lost on him,” said the lawyer.

He said Moffatt had a clear record and is “mortified and embarrassed” but also remorseful to find himself in court.

Imposing the 12-month probation order along with an two-year driving ban, District Judge Nigel Broderick told Moffatt: “Had there been any injury or fatality then you would more than likely be standing in front of a judge and jury facing the prospect of a lengthy custodial sentence.”