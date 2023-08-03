Drink driver who spat in cop’s mouth handed jail sentence then bailed

A drink driver who spat in a police officer’s mouth and gave cops “unacceptable verbal abuse” has been handed a four-month jail sentence.

“Your behaviour was totally unacceptable,” District Judge Nigel Broderick told William Wilmont at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

“The verbal abuse that you visited on the officer was not acceptable in any shape or form.”

“You then spat a full gob of spit from your mouth that landed directly on his face and went into his mouth so that is totally unacceptable and will be dealt with accordingly.”

Wilmont, from the Carnbore Road, Liscolman, Ballymoney, Co Antrim, had earlier entered guilty pleas to offences of criminal damage, resisting police, disorderly behaviour, assaulting police, possessing class B cannabis and driving while unfit.

A prosecutor told the court how police received a call to the Grove Road in Ballymena at around 3.50pm on May 26 this year after reports of a drunk driver.

When they arrived at the scene, Wilmont was standing arguing with the owner of a VW Jetta.

The owner reported that Wilmont had been driving his car but had snapped the key in the ignition.

After the defendant failed a road side breathalyser, an officer asked him to get into their vehicle to go to custody but he “becomes aggressive and tensed up” to such an extent that he had to be restrained on the ground.

“The aggressive behaviour continued, shouting and swearing at the police and he was arrested for disorderly behaviour and resisting police,” said the PPS lawyer.

They said the behaviour “continued the whole way to custody and making threats to attack the officers”.

It was at the custody suite that officers discovered a small amount of cannabis in his pocket and Wilmont spat at Constable Brown with the spittle “landing on the officer’s face and some in his mouth”.

Defence counsel Stephen Law said his client had gone for drinks after work and it was a “sorry situation”.

“It’s a blur to him and its a shock to him and he is remorseful,” said the experienced defence barrister.

He suggested that Wilmont could be made to complete community service and provide “restorative work in the community”.

In addition to the four-month jail sentence, Mr Broderick also imposed an 18-month driving ban.

Following a defence application, Wilmont was freed on bail pending an appeal of the sentence.