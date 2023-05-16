Drink-driving soldier handed ban after smashing Audi into electricity pole

A soldier who crashed his Audi A4 into an electricity pole after drinking with friends was banned from driving for 14 months today on Tuesday — © Getty Images

A soldier who crashed his Audi A4 into an electricity pole after drinking with friends was banned from driving for 14 months today.

Jacob Draper, (24), claimed he had drank two-and-half pints with friends in Moira, Co Down before getting behind the wheel and crashing near Crumlin, Co Antrim.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard how police were alerted to the road traffic collision on the Ballynadrentagh Road on April 19, this year.

According to a witness, an Audi A4 overtook their vehicle but then crashed into an electricity pole.

When officers arrived at the scene, three males were standing beside the car surveying the damage.

One of the men was Draper who admitted he had been driving and he failed a breath test, giving a reading of 61 when the limit is 35.

Standing in the dock today, Draper, with an address at RAF Aldergrove, admitted driving with excess alcohol.

Defence solicitor Mark Austin said Draper had been socialising with friends in Moira and “had a complete lapse of judgement” by choosing to drive.

“There will be massive repercussions for him in his career,” said the solicitor, adding that Draper has “expressed his apology to the court and has expressed his remorse.”

Imposing a 14-month disqualification along with a £250 fine, District Judge Francis Rafferty said the soldier’s “alcohol reading doesn’t match his account” of having two-and-a half-pints of beer.