Driver admits taking prostitutes to Belfast

A 35-year-old man who admitted driving two women from Dublin airport to Belfast so they could work as prostitutes was handed a suspended sentence yesterday.

Belfast Crown Court heard there was no coercion and the women in question were "willing participants in the sex trade".

Marian Ovidiu Ilie, a father-of-two who is originally from Romania, admitted three charges of human trafficking between November 2017 and February 2018 and also admitted acquiring criminal property amounting to £18,444.

The pizza delivery driver was handed a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, by Judge David McFarland.

The judge heard Ilie was arrested at his home on Belfast's Donegall Road on June 20, 2018 following a joint operation with Scottish police.

When officers carried out a search of Ilie's home they found a laptop which he was using to advertise the services of females for prostitution.

A Crown barrister said that during police interviews, Ilie admitted picking two women up from Dublin airport and bringing them to Belfast. He also admitted he knew they would be working as prostitutes.

He picked the same woman up on two separate occasions - on November 25, 2017 and again on February 10, 2018, while he picked another woman up on December 28, 2017.

The Crown prosecutor said the human trafficking element was "the movement from Dublin to Belfast and his knowledge of what the purpose of that movement was".

In addition, Ilie admitted acquiring criminal property between May 2014 and September 2018 when he was paid small amounts of money by a third party for his assistance in transporting the women and setting up their services.

The prosecutor told Judge McFarland there was "no suggestion of any coercion or fear being used", with the judge noting it appeared the women were "willing participants in the sex trade."

Defence barrister Martin O'Rourke pointed out that prostitution is not illegal in Ilie's native Romania and said his client "has difficulty reconciling what he admitted to was criminality."

Mr O'Rourke said Ilie was aware the woman he picked up were going to engage in prostitution but "as far as he was concerned, the women were doing this voluntarily and they were not being exploited in the normal use of that phrase or being coerced or forced to travel".

The defence barrister said Ilie has since expressed remorse and regret for his involvement, but that his involvement amounted to essentially being a taxi driver.

After listening to submissions, Judge McFarland noted that following his arrest Ilie made a full confession to police about his involvement.

The judge handed Ilie a suspended sentence and warned him to stay out of trouble for the next two years or face jail.