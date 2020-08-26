Driver crashed his car minutes after receiving disqualification

McCallion pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and failing to report an accident, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance. (stock photo)

An uninsured driver who walked out of Strand Road PSNI station in Derry minutes after he was disqualified from driving and after getting into vehicle then crashed into another car, was jailed for two months yesterday.

A solicitor for the Public Prosecution Service told District Judge Barney McElholm that the defendant, David McCallion (29) a carpet cleaner of no fixed abode, was disqualified from driving on July 27 when he appeared before the same court from the video suite in the police station on other driving matters.

When he left the police station McCallion, who has been living and working in the Isle of Man for the last six years, got into a car and drove off.

Police mobile patrols were alerted and minutes later McCallion was seen driving his car along Ferguson Street, Corporation Street and Bishop Street, about one mile from the police station. His driving was recorded on CCTV and after he collided with another car McCallion was forced to a halt by members of a police vehicle checkpoint.

He was arrested and was remanded in custody until he appeared in court yesterday.

McCallion pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and failing to report an accident, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance.

Defence barrister Sean Doherty said McCallion returned home to Derry last March to visit his mother who was gravely ill.

Following his mother's death McCallion was unable to return to the Isle Of Man because it was in lockdown.

The District Judge jailed McCallion for two months, fined him £400 and disqualified him from driving for two years.