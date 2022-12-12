Driver who drank six beers before causing fatal Belfast crash to be sentenced in new year

Police at the scene of the fatal collision in which two people died and two others were injured in east Belfast (Pic: Alan Lewis/PhotopressBelfast.co.uk)

A motorist who drank six beers before causing a fatal crash on a Belfast road which claimed the lives of two men will be sentenced in the New Year, a court heard today .

Adrian Ursu, from Doonbeg Drive in Newtownabbey, admitted drinking with friends on January 22 this year and then getting behind the wheel of his Ford Focus and colliding with a taxi on the Ravenhill Road.

Jon O’Hara, who was a passenger in the Skoda taxi, died from injuries sustained in the collision, as did Marian Marius Molan, who was a passenger in Ursu’s car.

As well as admitting two charges of causing the deaths of both Mr O’Hara and Mr Molan by careless driving whilst unfit, Ursa also admitted two further counts of causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving whilst unfit.

These charges relate to injuries sustained to both the taxi driver and a second passenger in the Skoda, who was a friend of Mr O’Hara.

After hearing submissions from both the Crown and defence at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Patricia Smyth described the sentencing exercise as “complex” and said she wanted time to consider all matters.

As relatives of the deceased and those affected by the collision sat in the public gallery, they were addressed by the judge, who told them she would sentence Ursu in the New Year.

The Belfast Recorder said: “May I say to all of those present, there is no question that what happened on January 22 this year has had a catastrophic impact on so many lives.

“I am conscious that even this sentencing exercise continues the distress for those deeply affected.”

Asking those present to “bear with me”, Judge Smyth said she needed time to reflect and added “it will be January before I can deliver this sentence”.

Prior to this, Crown barrister Philip Henry told the court the fatal collision occurred just after 9pm on Sunday, January 22.

Ursu was driving up the Ravenhill Road from the direction of the Albertbridge Road and had just come round a bend when his Focus crossed the middle line and collided with the front of the Skoda taxi coming in the opposite direction.

The front right-hand side of both vehicles collided, causing both cars to spin. Emergency services were called to the scene, while members of the public offered immediate assistance.

Father-of-three Jon O’Hara (47) lost his life, while his friend and fellow passenger, with whom he had just attended a rugby game, sustained life-changing injuries.

Also wounded was the taxi driver. All three were wearing seatbelts.

Ursu’s passenger and work colleague Marian Marius Molan, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was also fatally wounded in the crash.

Describing Ursu as “drunk at the wheel” and over the legal alcohol limit via a breath test carried out at the scene, Mr Henry said Ursu was taken to hospital where a second test for alcohol levels was taken.

Both proved he was driving over the legal limit and, when arrested, the Romanian national told police he had drunk around six beers before being asked to give a friend a lift.

Defence barrister Brendan Kelly acknowledged his client’s alcohol levels were “comfortably more than the legal limit” and said Ursu has accepted his responsibility from the outset.

Saying Ursu’s offending “has had a devastating impact and will continue to have a devastating impact upon all those affected”, Mr Kelly said Ursu wanted to express his “profound and sincere apology” for what he did.

Judge Smyth said she wanted time to consider all submissions, remanded Ursu back into custody and said she would pass sentence next month.