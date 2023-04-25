Dromore man accused of attempting to sexually communicate with girl to stand trial

A middle-aged Co Tyrone man has been returned for trial accused of attempting to sexually communicate and incite a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Appearing for a committal hearing was Michael McGovern (47), of Galbally Road, Dromore, who is also accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity in the presence of the girl and attempting to obtain an indecent image of her.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between March 22 and 30, 2021.

A prosecuting lawyer told Omagh Magistrates’ Court there is a case to answer, which was agreed by District Judge Bernie Kelly.

McGovern did not object to the proceedings and declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge Kelly remanded McGovern on £500 bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court next month.

McGovern was also ordered to have no contact with any child aged under 18 and he must only reside at his current address.

He is also banned from access to any internet-capable device and is only allowed to possess a basic mobile phone.