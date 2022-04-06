Drug addict who sexually assaulted schoolboy sentenced but already up for release due to time on remand

An alcoholic drug addict who kissed a schoolboy after they had both taken drink and drugs was sentenced for two years today, but, given time served, will be released from prison.

Sean Joseph Skelly (44), from Antrim Road in Belfast, who has already served more time on remand than his jail term, admitted charges of sexual assault on the 13-year-old and supplying him with both class B and C drugs.

Judge Neil Rafferty told Skelly that while his life over the past two decades was spent “wandering between chaos, crisis and back to catastrophe… one of the tragic benefits” of him being held on remand resulted in his drying out.

The Belfast Crown Court judge said that in December 2020 the schoolboy left his friends telling them he was going to get “some green” (cannabis). When he hadn’t returned within three hours, they traced him to the defendant’s flat by ringing and banging on every door in the complex.

The schoolboy’s friends, who described him as “being rubbered”, carried him home, but it subsequently transpired he’d told one of his friends he had been assaulted. During interviews with police the schoolboy said that after being given the cannabis he’d gone for, he was also given “blues… diazepam”.

Judge Rafferty said that, at some stage, a drunken and drugged Skelly kissed the youth before putting his hand on his knee. However, when the teen told him to stop, “he did so immediately and removed himself from the scene”.

As part of his sentence, Skelly, who will be released on a 12-month licence of supervised parole, was put of the sex offenders’ register for the next ten years and also made subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.