Drug dealer arrested in Portrush nightclub avoids prison

A man caught with "deal bags" secreted between his buttocks at a Portrush nightspot has been given a five-month jail term suspended for two years.

Niall Murphy (24), of Rosslyn Close, Limavady, appeared at Coleraine Court on Monday, where he had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in offering to supply a class B drug on Easter Sunday last year.

He also admitted two charges of attempted possession of cocaine on May 25 last year and being concerned in an offer to supply cocaine between May 21 and May 26 last year.

The court heard how the defendant had been detained with suspected drugs at a Portrush nightclub on May 26 last year.

Murphy was arrested after being spotted with white powder and had nine "small deal bags", each containing a gram of powder and, during a search, a further two bags, a prosecutor said, were found "secreted between his buttocks".

During a period of unemployment Murphy had become involved in taking drugs and selling them.

Now working as a driver at a roads scheme, he was "highly regarded by his employers".

The solicitor, who said the defendant had been "vulnerable and easily taken advantage of", said the powder substance wasn't cocaine but included substances like creatine.

However, Murphy had now turned his life around, the lawyer added. District Judge Peter King said he was not jailing Murphy as he was prepared to accept he was "not the leading light" in the offence.