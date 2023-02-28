Drug dealer given suspended sentence after police operation into North Down UDA

Police have welcomed the sentencing of a Newtownards drug dealer who was arrested following targeting the North Down Brigade UDA .

Paul Johnston was sentenced at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, on Tuesday

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) conducted searches at Johnston’s address in March 2022 as part of an ongoing operation targeting North Down Brigade UDA and a quantity of cocaine was seized.

The 41-year-old was sentenced to one year and eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, for possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Those who deal in drugs remain a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force and we will robustly and proactively pursue them.

“We will continue to act on the information provided to us by members of the public who want to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause.

“I would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport”

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org