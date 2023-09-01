Drug dealer in possession of illegal firearm avoids jail with community-based order

A north Belfast man today narrowly avoided going to prison after he was caught dealing drugs and having an illegal firearm.

Hugh Martin (33), of Antigua Street in the Ardoyne area, was handed a combination order of 18 months on probation and 75 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant had previously pleaded guilty to possessing herbal cannabis with intent to supply and possessing a firearm without a certificate, namely an airgun.

Belfast Crown Court heard police carried out a search at Martin’s home on December 9, 2021, under a drugs warrant.

It was the prosecution’s case that Martin co-operated with the search and told officers he had an airgun and cannabis in the house.

“He produced several airguns from a bedroom wardrobe, along with four plastic tubs of herbal cannabis,” said prosecution barrister James Johnston.

“During the search, a total of 13 plastic tubs with a combined weight of 261 grams of herbal cannabis were found.

“Various drug-dealing paraphernalia, including empty deal bags, scales and dealer lists were recovered.

“An analysis of his mobile phone revealed text conversations in which people were contacting him about buying drugs who appeared to be regular customers.

“One of the the airguns was capable of discharging a projectile with the energy of 3.56 joules, which was greater than the one-joule limit and so required a firearms licence.

“A bag containing ball bearings, airsoft bullets and a gas canister was also recovered from his home.”

Read more Father jailed for assaulting young sons over five-year-period and slapping baby daughter

After initially responding “no comment” to police questions, Martin later admitted that the drugs were for his own personal use.

The court heard that, in an agreed basis of plea between the prosecution and defence, it was now accepted that Martin was dealing drugs to friends and regular customers and was “supplying a better quality of herbal cannabis than a street dealer”.

Martin told the Probation Service that he had been smoking cannabis since the age of 15 and had been a daily user.

When his father died, the defendant inherited £2,500 and decided to use the money to “buy cannabis in bulk and sell it on to friends”.

He said that two months before his arrest, he had noticed his daily use of cannabis was having an impact on his mental health and had asked his GP for a referral over his addiction issue.

He added that some of the guns belonged to friends and family and were used at airsoft venues but when the Covid pandemic hit, the weapons remained at his home.

Defence barrister Martin Morgan said there was no evidence to suggest that Martin was using the guns in conjunction with his drug-dealing activities.

Judge Mark Reel said that, although the custody threshold had been passed, he had decided a community-based order would benefit Martin in his rehabilitation away from drugs and would protect the public from further harm.

The court ordered the destruction of the drugs, the airgun and drug-related paraphernalia.