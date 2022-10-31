Drug dealing accused refused bail over £260k cocaine and cannabis found at rat-infested house

Shane McPeake (35) faces charges of possessing and being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs (PA).

A man charged over the seizure of nearly £260,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis at the home of a blind woman must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Shane McPeake, 35, was refused bail amid allegations that he was involved in a major drug-dealing operation run from his vulnerable co-accused’s rodent-infested house in Bangor, Co Down.

The woman living at the property on Ballyferris Walk told police he had been acting as her carer, prosecutors said.

McPeake, of Dufferin Avenue in the town, faces charges of possessing and being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs in connection with the seizures made on May 20 this year.

Crown lawyer Mark Farrell said police recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of £196,000 and cannabis valued at £62,000 at the house.

He described the haul as ready to be mixed and sold into the local community.

Previous courts were told the property was not fit for human habitation, with rodents, food waste and faeces on the floors.

McPeake was present in the living room while co-accused Kelly Ann Melly, 42, was located in an upstairs bedroom.

She has been assessed as blind due to suffering from a severe cataracts condition.

During interviews Melly claimed that due to her disability she knew nothing about the drugs located in her home.

“She stated that because of her blindness she spends the majority of her time upstairs… and that the applicant (McPeake) comes over to look after her and provide day to day assistance,” Mr Farrell told the court.

Opposing McPeake’s application for bail, counsel submitted: “The picture is this was a drug-dealing operation centre.”

Defence barrister Conor Holmes predicted there could be delays in a case involving such a significant amount of cocaine.

Stressing his client’s clear record, Mr Holmes added: “He has been interviewed, made full denials and stated that he doesn’t live at that address.”

McPeake was denied bail, however, on the grounds of risk of re-offending.

Citing the prosecution case, Mr Justice McFarland said: “Either he’s a main player himself… or he’s working with others who have lost that amount of drugs and he may be forced to take certain steps.”