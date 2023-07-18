Drunk Cullybackey woman allegedly attacked people on ‘endangered’ Jet2 flight, court hears

A Co Antrim woman was today charged after an alleged air rage attack.

Heather Anne McCarroll was charged with nine offences arising from an incident on a Jet2 plane on September 6 last year.

The 37-year-old, from Kilmakevit Square in Cullybackey, faces four charges of common assault, endangering the safety of an aircraft, being drunk on a plane, behaving in a “threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner towards a member of the crew of an aircraft,” failing to obey the lawful command of a pilot and causing criminal damage to a bathroom belonging to Jet2.

She did not appear at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, today.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court and Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter adjourned the case to August 8 “for attitude”.