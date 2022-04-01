Drunk driver who ran from fatal collision in west Belfast jailed

The scene of the serious road traffic accident near the Springfield Road (Picture by Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph)

Police and forensics at the scene of the road traffic accident near the Springfield Road in west Belfast (Picture by Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph)

Lucy McIlhatton who was killed on the Springfield Road on January 3rd 2021

A drunk driver who crashed into and killed west Belfast woman Lucy McIlhatton before fleeing the scene of the fatal collision was jailed today.

Gerard McCrory appeared at Belfast Crown Court, where he was handed a six-year sentence for causing Ms McIlhatton's death by dangerous driving.

The 45-year old, from Dermott Hill Road in Belfast, was told he will spend three years in prison followed by three years on supervised licence.

Ms McIlhatton (24), and her boyfriend were both struck by a silver Toyota Avensis as they walked along the Springfield Road at around 9pm on Sunday, January 3rd, 2021.

Police and forensics at the scene of the road traffic accident near the Springfield Road in west Belfast (Picture by Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph)

The couple had walked to a shop, had just stopped to put sweet wrappers in a bin and were standing on the footpath when they were struck from behind by the Avensis.

Whilst Ms McIlhatton died at the scene, McCrory — who was described as being "completely out of it" — fought with a police officer then ran off.

As he jailed the father-of-eight and grandfather-of-three for four offences, Judge Neil Rafferty QC spoke of the devastating impact caused by his actions.

Ms McIlhatton's partner attended today's hearing, alongside her mother and father and other relatives.

Addressing her loved ones, Judge Rafferty said that after reading their "harrowing" victim impact statements it was clear their loss was immeasurable.

Her boyfriend Oliver Crothers — who was injured in the incident — spoke of his "complete devastation" at the loss of a woman he wanted to spend the rest of his life with and one he described as "the kindest, most generous and caring person I have ever met."

Statements submitted by Ms McIlhatton's parents, Adrian and Ann, said their only daughter was "the apple of our eyes and loved by everyone who met her."

Her mother and father both spoke of their overwhelming pain and heartbreak, and that they will never get to see her fulfil her dream of marrying Oliver and starting a family.

Judge Rafferty paid tribute to the McIlhatton family, and told them no sentence he passed would compensate for their loss.

Turning to the fatal incident, Judge Rafferty noted that in the seconds before McCrory hit the couple, he was seen driving on the Springfield Road at speed.

As he approached a set of red traffic lights, he mounted the footpath and struck the young couple from behind.

Police arrived and noted a drunk male — McCrory — making his way from the scene. McCrory was approached by an officer, became aggressive and refused to provide any details.

After being threatened by McCrory, the constable used his personal defence spray and baton and following a grapple, McCrory fled.

In the early hours of the following morning, McCrory handed himself in to police — but refused to be breathalysed.

When he was interviewed on January 5, McCrory said he had been drinking whiskey with a relative prior to the collision and had “little or no recollection of what happened that night after about 6pm.”

He subsequently pleaded guilty to four offences, including causing Ms McIlhatton's death by dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

McCrory has since told a Probation Officer he is deeply sorry for the pain and hurt caused to the McIlhatton family.

Judge Rafferty said he accepted the remorse expressed was genuine. He also said that after reading several defence reports, it was clear McCrory's behaviour that day was out of character.

However, the Judge told McCrory: "Your decisions on the night of the third of January 2021 have brought heartbreak to everyone you came into contact with that night — your own family and more importantly Oliver, and to Lucy's Mum and Dad.

"The reports that I have read about you lead me to believe that you think about that every day."

Judge Rafferty added: "I only hope that this case dissuades anybody of thinking that they can drink and drive. It is simply not true."

He imposed the six-year sentence, which was divided equally between prison and licence, banned McCrory from driving for six years, then told prison staff "take the defendant into custody please."