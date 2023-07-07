Drunk man who pretended to be Hilton guest to get £135 worth of food and drink jailed

A man who conned a Belfast hotel out of £135 worth of food and drink after arriving in the city by mistake has been jailed for two months.

Prosecutors said Joseph McDonagh lyingly claimed to be a guest staying at The Hilton last month.

The 38-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard he went into the Hilton on June 22 and placed menu orders which came to £135 in total.

“The defendant left without paying for the food and drink, and he was not a guest at the hotel,” a prosecution representative said.

McDonagh made full admissions when arrested by police.

He intended to travel to Dublin but instead ended up in Belfast after boarding the wrong train at Dundalk, the court heard.

A defence lawyer added: “He was rather inebriated at the time… and understands this is likely to pass the custody threshold.”

Imposing a two-month sentence, District Judge George Conner said: “I am giving maximum credit for the (guilty) plea.”