Drunk mum drove three times over legal limit with kids in car after Twelfth parade

A north Antrim woman who had her two children in the backseat while she was more than three times the legal drink drive limit was hit with an 18-month driving ban on Thursday

Tracy Boyd had been drinking at a parade earlier in the day before she was stopped and breathalysed late on July 12 this year, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

At 11.30pm, police received a report of a suspected drink driver on the Frosses Road heading to Ballymena, the court was told.

A prosecutor said police stopped the Vauxhall Corsa being driven by Boyd on the Larne Road Link and when breathalysed, she gave an alcohol reading of 117, more than three times the limit of 35.

The 44-year-old defendant, from Knock Eden Avenue, Ballymoney, admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol and without insurance.

“There were two children in the back seat,” added the Public Prosecution Service lawyer.

Defence counsel Thomas McKeever confirmed they were Boyd’s own children aged 12 and seven.

“It’s clearly an aggravating factor to the offence as well as the high reading,” the barrister conceded.

He explained that on the day of the offence Boyd had been drinking at a parade in Ballycastle and had been called by a friend who was “stuck” and she made the “extremely foolish decision” to drive to help her.

Judge Nigel Broderick imposed the 18-month disqualification and fines totalling £400.

He told Boyd that having her children in the back seat while significantly over the limit were aggravating factors and said “if you had had an accident there could have been serious injuries if not a fatality.”