Drunk ‘nuisance’ accused of having imitation firearm ‘lucky he wasn’t shot’ by police, court hears

A drunken “nuisance” who was “very lucky he wasn’t shot” by police has been remanded into custody accused of having an imitation firearm.

Niall McNulty appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court by video link from police custody on Saturday.

The 29-year-old confirmed he understood the two charges against him arising from an incident outside an off-licence on Thursday, March 16.

He told police he had “no real recollection” of what happened and “had simply lost the run of himself”.

McNulty, from Rose Gardens in Derriaghy, is accused of having an imitation firearm in public and also with intent to cause fear of violence.

A detective constable told the court she believed she could connect McNulty to each of the offences.

A prosecuting lawyer outlined how staff at the Wineflair off licence in Dunmurry refused to serve the defendant three times as he was already “unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.”

On the third occasion, McNulty allegedly “became aggressive and offered to fight with the staff” and at one stage, “he lifts his jumper and staff saw what they took to be a gun in the waistband of his trousers.”

Closing the door and locking it, the staff called police but CCTV footage showed McNulty outside the off licence, “waving what appears to be a handgun and pointing it at the store.”

Officers were quick to arrive and when they arrested McNulty, they discovered BB pellets and a machete in the plastic bag he was carrying.

Enquiries established he had bought the gun and the machete from a nearby shop “on the understanding that he would go straight home.”

When arrested and interviewed, McNulty said he had “no real recollection” of what had happened as he had mixed alcohol with his prescription medication but did confirm it was him on the CCTV.

“He told police he was highly stressed and had simply lost the run of himself,” said the lawyer, adding that bail was objected to because of concerns McNulty would reoffend, commit further offences and a “risk of harm to the public.”

Describing McNulty’s actions inside the off licence as “being a nuisance,” defence solicitor Philip Breen said he was “very lucky that he wasn’t shot” given the fact the CCTV shows him “brandishing the weapon outside.”

“Not to downplay the seriousness of the matter but when the staff close the door they can be seen laughing,” he told the court, adding that given the way he met the case at interview, witness interference wouldn’t arise.

District Judge Eamon King said it was “a serious matter”.

“Involvement with firearms, whether imitation or otherwise, in this jurisdiction is something that we don’t want to revert back to,” he said.

“I have no doubt this was a terrifying experience for those individuals who were doing their job, very responsibly I might add,” said the judge, telling McNulty that as a working man of almost 30, “he should know better.”

Refusing bail and remanding McNulty into custody, he adjourned the case to April 3.