Drunk Old Firm fan 'offered to fight police' in front of kids, court hears

A bare-chested football fan who offered to fight police as children were heading to school was still drunk from an Old Firm derby the day before, a court has heard.

Dominic Adams received a one-month suspended jail term for the outburst in west Belfast which involved threatening to "knock the f***" out of a female officer.

District Judge Peter Magill told the 28-year-old: "This is not what you do at ten to nine in the morning when wains are going to school."

Adams, of Gweedore Gardens in the city, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on September 2.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard today police were called to the Suffolk Road that morning amid reports of two men fighting.

Adams was standing with no top on, intoxicated and talking aggressively, a prosecutor said.

He beat his chest, clenched his fists and declared that he would "beat the f*** out of anyone".

Despite being asked to calm down because children were on their way to classes, he continued to swear at police.

He offered to fight one officer and directed threatening abuse at a female colleague, calling her a "slut".

Defence solicitor Paul Farrell said Adams has little memory of the incident, but is embarrassed by his actions.

"It was the morning after the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic," the lawyer disclosed.

"Because of those exceptional circumstances the defendant and a number of his friends had too much to drink."

According to Mr Farrell tensions were heightened amid claims his client had been assaulted by another man wielding a knife.

"He accepts it was wrong and completely inappropriate for him to shout at that time of the morning," the solicitor added.

"He was in a level of intoxication and only for the Old Firm derby it wouldn't have happened."

Imposing the prison term, suspended for a year, Mr Magill explained: "If it were not for the time of day and circumstances I would take a more lenient view."