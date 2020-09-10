Dublin man charged with threats to kill after gun attacks on Co Tyrone home granted bail

The man is being released on bail.

A Dublin man charged with threats to kill allegedly linked to a major drug debt and gun attacks on a Co Tyrone home has been granted bail.

Robert Redmond, 32, is to be released on conditions including a ban on contacting the man he is accused of menacing after they met in Lanzarote.

Redmond, of Woodview Close in the Donaghmede area, was arrested at a hotel in Belfast last month.

He denies a single charge of making threats to kill a man on dates between February 1 and July 2, 2019.

According to police the case is connected to separate gun attacks on the Coalisland property in March and July last year.

In the first incident a number of shots were fired through the windows.

Detectives believe the house was targeted because a member of the family living there was under threat from Dublin criminals over a drug debt.

A previous court heard the man allegedly threatened claims he developed a friendship with Redmond after they met on the Spanish island.

But their relationship was said to have deteriorated after he was held responsible for a 250,000 euro debt.

Threats to kill were allegedly made in WhatsApp messages, with one telling the man he had two weeks to pay and signed off "tick tock, tick tock".

It was claimed that another message warned: "I'm going to cause damage to your family."

After shots were fired at the house for a second time the man allegedly received a further telephone communication informing him he would be getting "five or six in the face".

Redmond is not charged with any involvement in either gun attack.

Opposing his application for bail at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday, a police officer claimed the man is "under threat from Dublin criminals in relation to a drug debt".

He added: "That is believed to be the reason for the attack on the family home."

Defence solicitor Joe McVeigh stressed that Redmond denies making any threats to kill.

"The allegations all emanate from one person, and that person by his own admission is a drug dealer," he said.

With the court told that a statement of complaint has been withdrawn, Mr McVeigh argued that his client could live at a location in Belfast.

Judge Laura Levers granted bail to that address, imposing a number of conditions including the lodging of a £3,000 cash surety.