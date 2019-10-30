Dublin man imprisoned and threatened to kill uncle on Belfast visit, court told

A Dublin man allegedly imprisoned his uncle and threatened to kill him with a pair of scissors during a row over his lifestyle, the High Court heard today.

Albert William Plummer, 32, is accused of launching an attack while visiting his relative's home on the outskirts of Belfast.

He was arrested after police were called to the flat in the Dunmurry area on October 1.

A Crown lawyer said the injured party claimed his nephew had prevented him from leaving the address for up to three hours.

He alleged that Plummer had held him down by the throat and punched him.

The accused also produced a pair of scissors, making threats to kill his uncle and throw his mobile phone from the balcony, according to the prosecution case.

Plummer denies being violent or brandishing any weapons.

He told police that he had pushed his uncle onto a couch to stop him from being aggressive, the court heard.

The accused, a security guard from Lanesborough Mews in the Charlestown area of Dublin, faces charges of false imprisonment, common assault threats to kill, threats to damage property and possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence.

Defence counsel described the incident as a family dispute.

"He (Plummer) had come to visit his uncle, there was a row about how his uncle was managing his own life and it just seems to have got heated," the barrister added.

Bail was granted on condition the accused provides a £1,000 cash surety and has no contact with the complainant.

Lord Justice Stephens also ordered: "He's not to enter Belfast for any reason whatsoever."