Dundonald woman jailed for stabbing ex with a nail on Christmas Day after he said he didn’t love her

A Co Down woman who repeatedly stabbed her ex with a nail when he spurned her advances on Christmas Day has been handed a 20-month sentence.

At Craigavon Crown Court, Judge Patrick Lynch QC ordered 32-year-old Kathryn Knox to spend two-and-a-half months in jail and the rest on supervised licence.

Knox, from Moatview Crescent in Dundonald, previously admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on her former partner on Christmas Day in 2020.

Opening the facts of the case on Tuesday, prosecuting counsel Ian Tannahill outlined how Knox turned up at the home of her ex on Christmas Eve “with bags of clothes”.

He said: “In the course of the evening, it’s clear that she was trying to rekindle the relationship, but he told her that he didn’t love her and that he would not ever love her."

The lawyer added that even though the victim offered to pay for a taxi back to Belfast, she refused to leave.

The pair then shared a bed where “the defendant tried to kiss him and become intimate but he pushed her away”. The next morning, he again said he “didn’t love her and would never love her”, before going on his PlayStation.

Knox then started “punching him to the head and his upper back” before moving around to his front, still punching him to the head and chest.

With the victim punching back and pushing her away to defend himself, he noticed that Knox was stabbing him, shouting: “I want you to die”.

While the victim described her using a small knife, Mr Tannahill said no such weapon was recovered. However, police found a three-inch nail covered in blood.

The man managed to escape and went to Lurgan police station. He was taken to hospital where he received a dozen stitches for multiple lacerations and puncture wounds to his abdomen, back, chest and head.

Knox was arrested and claimed she was the victim and couldn’t remember hitting her ex.

Defence QC Neil Connor said Knox was “deeply remorseful and deeply regrets” her behaviour which he described as a “complete aberration”.

He said that the woman, who had a completely clear record, had lived a somewhat “isolated life” and in the midst of a lockdown and her mother’s recent passing, she was struggling to cope.

Sentencing Knox, Judge Lynch said it was clear that “she wasn’t prepared to accept that he didn’t want her” so she launched what he said was a “sustained attack” which was aggravated by her use of a weapon.