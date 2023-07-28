Dungannon man to stand trial on sex abuse charges against children

A Dungannon man has been returned for trial on a litany of sexual abuse charges against two children including rape

The accused, who is aged in his fifties but cannot be named to protect the identity of the children, faces a total of 59 charges which are alleged to have occurred over the course of five years.

These comprise 40 counts of sexual assault, seven counts of rape, seven of sexual assault involving penetration, three of causing or inciting a child to watch him engage in sexual activity and two counts of voyeurism.

Offending is alleged to have occurred between 2017 and 2022, with 53 counts relating to one child and the remainder involving the second.

According to court papers there is overlap in the alleged offending.

When first charged last year a detective constable explained police received a report from Social Services after a child disclosed repeated sexual abuse by the defendant over a number of years.

In the course of assessing the claims, officers also spoke with the child’s younger sibling who also disclosed a similar pattern of sexual abuse.

The elder child outlined numerous instances of sexual assaults which took place in houses and vehicles, including rape and attempted rape.

Similarly, the younger child detailed multiple allegations and reported the accused allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments about her body.

The defendant was arrested and during interview denied all allegations.

When objecting to bail, the detective referenced the seriousness of the charges and the young age of the complainants.

He said: “There are concerns of victim and witness interference. One complainant has described how the defendant has already implored her not to report the allegations of abuse as it would ruin the family, and it would be her fault. She has also reported receiving around 50 missed calls from an unknown number since the allegations came to light, and a few from the defendant himself.”

While acknowledging the allegations were, “very, very serious, almost the most serious to come before any court” the judge on that occasion felt bail could be managed with conditions.

This was appealed by the Public Prosecution Service however the High Court agreed bail was appropriate.

At the most recent sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court a prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer which was agreed by Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare.

The accused did not object to the proceedings and declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge O’Hare remanded him on £500 to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on September 19.

In addition, the accused is prohibited from contact with the complainants, witnesses or any child under 18 and must report twice weekly with police.