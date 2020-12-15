Dungannon surgeon Mark Haynes in guilty plea over road death

Mark Haynes (45) appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court by videolink from his solicitors office, charged with causing the death of Colin Bryan Holliday by driving carelessly on the Hillhall Road on September 28, 2018. (stock photo)

A consultant urologist and chair of a cancer surgical group has admitted killing a man by careless driving.

Mark Haynes (45) appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court by videolink from his solicitors office, charged with causing the death of Colin Bryan Holliday by driving carelessly on the Hillhall Road on September 28, 2018.

None of the facts were opened in court but a prosecuting lawyer said she understood "there are guilty pleas in the matter" and that was confirmed by defence counsel Andrew Moriarity.

The PPS lawyer added that "victim impact statements have been requested and are still awaited" but the case could be dealt with in a week.

Mr Moriarity asked District Judge Rosie Watters if she "proposed dealing with it without a pre-sentence report" and the judge agreed. The case was listed for plea and sentence on December 21.

Mr Haynes, from Lisduff Grange in Dungannon, was appointed as the Chair of the NICaN Regional Cancer Surgical Group in 2017.