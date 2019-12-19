Dungannon teen robbed bookies of almost £5k, court hears

A teenager allegedly involved in a robbing a betting shop of nearly £5,000 must remain in custody, a High Court judge has ruled.

Xavier Jalo-Caldeirinha was refused bail amid claims he took part in the raid in Dungannon, Co Tyrone where staff and customers were threatened with a knife.

Prosecutors said his father seems to have no control over him.

The 19-year-old, of Lambfield House in Dungannon, faces charges of robbery, common assault and possessing an offensive weapon.

A Crown lawyer said two males armed with the blade entered Hughes Bookmakers on Scotch Street on March 6.

The pair, whose faces were covered, threatened a member of staff and customers.

One of them jumped onto the counter and took £4,600 from the till while his accomplice told those present in the shop to "get down and stay down".

Police received information after the robbers had fled, the court heard.

CCTV obtained from the scene showed them entering the bookmakers, but could not provide identification.

The prosecution also disclosed that a footwear impression was recovered from the counter area.

Caldeirinha is also accused of a second robbery at a corner shop in the town later the same month.

Cigarettes, tobacco and cash were taken when a male brandishing a hammer entered the premises on March 21 and threatened a lone member of staff.

Crime scene investigators recovered DNA from the hammer left at the scene, the lawyer said.

Opposing Caldeirinha's application for bail, he added: "The police's view is that his father doesn't appear to have any control over him."

Defence counsel Craig Patton said all of the alleged offences in March were strenuously denied.

Denying bail, however, Mrs Justice Keegan held: "I do not consider that any conditions could manage the risks in this case."