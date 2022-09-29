Dunmurry parish minister accused of abusing his position and stealing over £10,000 from church and hospital donations

A parish minister from Dunmurry has been accused of abusing his position to steal over £10,000 from a church and hospital grouping.

At Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today, Reverend Adrian McLaughlin (48) was charged with six counts of fraud by abuse of position.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene revealed that while the father-of-two is still being paid £637 a week, “he is on gardening leave”.

Rev McLaughlin, with an address at Church Avenue in Dunmurry, faces six charges of fraud by abusing his position — five relating to St Coleman’s Parish Church and one relating to money intended for the Royal Victoria Hospital Liver Group on various dates between October 15, 2016, and October 1, 2018.

While the prosecution did not open any of the alleged facts of the case, the particulars of the offences accused Rev McLaughlin of writing a £10,000 cheque to himself, taking a £1,000 donation for himself, taking £520 from two complainants who had made donations, and one who paid to use the church hall, and pocketing donations from a funeral held at the church, but intended to go to RVH Liver Unit Group.

The case against Rev McLaughlin had been scheduled to be elevated to the Crown Court, but Mr Greene asked District Judge Rosie Watters to adjourn the case for two weeks as “there are some matters outstanding in the papers”, submitting that legal aid should be granted because “these matters are particularly complex and there’s a risk to his livelihood” if convicted.

Granting legal aid, DJ Watters adjourned the case to October 13.