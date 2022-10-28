Dunmurry parish minister who allegedly stole over £10,000 from his church and hospital group granted bail

A parish minister accused of abusing his position to steal over £10,000 from his church and a hospital grouping appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Friday.

Reverend Adrian McLaughlin (48), who’s currently on “gardening leave” from his role at St Colman’s Parish Church, confirmed he understood the six charges of fraud by abuse of position.

The minister, with an address at Church Avenue in Dunmurry, faces five counts relating to St Colman’s Parish Church and one relating to money intended for the Royal Victoria Hospital Liver Group on various dates between October 15, 2016, and October 1, 2018.

While the prosecution did not open any of the alleged facts of the case, the particulars of the offences accuse Rev McLaughlin of:

Writing out a £10,000 cheque to himself;

Taking a £1,000 donation for himself;

Taking £520 from two complainants who had made donations and one who paid to use the church hall;

Pocketing donations from a funeral held at the church but intended to go to Royal Victoria Hospital Liver Unit Group at a time he was “constructive trustee of the said monies for the benefit of the RVH Liver Unit Group".

Papers and statements submitted by a PPS lawyer formed the basis of a prima facie case against the reverend which was conceded by defence counsel Aaron Thompson.

The court clerk told father-of-two Rev McLaughlin he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence on his own behalf, but he declined.

Freeing the minister on his own bail of £500, District Judge Rosie Watters returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court and scheduled the arraignment to be heard on December 6.