Dunmurry woman jailed for arson after setting fire to elderly neighbour’s curtains

A 47-year old woman who set fire to her elderly neighbour’s curtains has been jailed for the arson attack.

Caroline Maria McDonnell, from Helens Wood Court in Dunmurry, was handed a three-year sentence which was divided equally between custody and licence by Judge Paul Ramsey.

Belfast Crown Court heard that at 1.30am on November 9, 2021, a resident in his 80s was watching TV in the living room of his ground floor flat at Helens Wood Court when he heard three loud bangs.

The pensioner believed it was someone at the communal door trying to get into the block of flats — but minutes later he smelled smoke and saw his curtains were on fire.

The elderly resident was able to put the fire out himself and he contacted the PSNI, telling them the incident had left him in fear.

Meanwhile, after setting her neighbour’s curtains on fire, McDonnell called Radius Housing to report the fire.

CCTV was obtained and viewed by the PSNI and McDonnell was arrested on suspicion of arson.

During an interview with police, McDonnell confirmed she knew the injured party and would occasionally sit and have a drink with him and spoke of no ill-feeling towards him.

She subsequently pleaded guilty to two charges of arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.

Judge Ramsey said he had considered defence submissions made on behalf of McDonnell which outlined her long-standing addiction to alcohol and her diagnosed personality disorder.

The defence reports also indicated how there was no intent on her behalf to endanger the lives of the pensioner or any other residents in the block of flats — but rather this was an impulsive, drunken incident.

Also taken into account by the judge was McDonnell’s criminal record consisting of 11 previous conviction.

Noting McDonnell has been in custody since last January, Judge Ramsey imposed the 18-month prison term and said that due to time already spent on remand she would be due for release in three months.

Addressing McDonnell, who attended the hearing via a videolink with Hydebank, Judge Ramsey told: “After your release you will be subject to licence conditions.

“It’s very important that you work with Probation to ensure there is no repetition of the difficulties and the issues that have got you into this sorry situation.”