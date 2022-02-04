Duo in court on charges related to murder of Belfast community worker Ian Ogle

A man and woman appeared in court today on charges arising from the murder of east Belfast father-of-two Ian Ogle.

The 45-year-old community worker was stabbed and beaten to death near his Cluan Place home in January 2019.

Ten people were due to appear at Belfast Crown Court on Friday to be officially charged with offences linked to the fatal attack.

However, due to legal applications made by defence barristers, only two of the ten were arraigned.

Jonathan Brown appeared at the hearing via a videolink with his solicitor's office.

A clerk of the court told him he was charged with murdering Mr Ogle on January 27, 2019, and when asked how he pleaded, the 36-year old replied "not guilty".

The addresses of the defendants involved in the case cannot be disclosed at present due to issues surrounding suspected death threats.

Jill Morrison also appeared via a videolink and entered "not guilty" pleas to three charges - namely perverting the course of justice, assisting offenders and withholding information.

The 39-year-old denied that between January 26 and 29, 2019 she perverted the course of justice by:

* Moving a Seat Leon and placing a JD Sports bag containing training shoes, a hat and a sum of cash in the rear of car

* Telephoning Jonathan Brown after police officers had left an address in east Belfast

* Giving the keys to the Seat Leon to a co-accused

Morrison also denied assisting offenders on the same dates by carrying out the same three acts, and of withholding information on January 27, 2019.

After Brown and Morrison entered their pleas, Mr Justice O'Hara said he would review the case again on March 25.