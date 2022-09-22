DUP councillor at centre of grooming investigation has court case postponed for six weeks

A DUP councillor charged with child grooming offences has had his court case postponed until November 6.

Killyleagh representative William Walker was due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Monday, but the hearing was delayed due to the bank holiday following the Queen’s death.

it was confirmed that Walker – who is currently on bail and now living in Glasgow – will return to court in six weeks’ time.

The 59-year-old is charged with attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to arrange to meet a child following sexual grooming, from February of this year.

He has since been suspended by the DUP and left his job as a case worker for Strangford MP Jim Shannon at his constituency office.

The Newry, Mourne and District councillor left his Co Down home earlier this year after being accused by an online paedophile hunter group of trying to entice a child into sexual activity.

Before leaving Northern Ireland, he had a 20-year career in local politics and served as chairman of the old Down District Council.

Last year Walker said he was considering his future in the party after two of his colleagues quit amid internal tensions following the ousting of former leader Arlene Foster.