East Belfast man accused of throwing object during match when Larne won league trophy

A man has appeared in court accused of throwing an object on the night Larne were officially crowned champions and lifted the Gibson Cup .

Standing in the dock of Ballymena Magistrates Court, Jay David Thompson, who celebrates his 21st birthday today, confirmed he understood the three charges against him, all alleged to have been committed on April 21 this year when Larne hosted Linfield at their home ground of Inver Park.

Thompson, from Braeside Grove in east Belfast, is charged that “during the period of a regulated match” he threw an article which was capable of causing injury, using disorderly behaviour on the Inver Road in Larne and resisting police.

While none of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court, Constable Perry gave evidence that she believed she could connect Thompson to each of the charges.

As his solicitor did not attend court with him, Thompson — wearing a grey and blue fleece — was physically handed the prosecution papers by the Public Prosecution Service lawyer as he stood in the dock.

Freeing Thompson on bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned the case to June 1, advising the alleged football hooligan to give the papers to his solicitor.

Having won the title the week beforehand for the first time in the club’s 134-year history, Larne were playing Linfield at Inver Park when they were presented with the Irish League trophy, sparking jubilant scenes at the ground.