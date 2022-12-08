East Belfast man accused of trying to murder neighbour with hammer

An east Belfast man was remanded into custody today accused of trying to murder a neighbour with a hammer.

Michael Brown allegedly entered the other man’s home on Tuesday and brandished the weapon in a bid to kill him.

The 31-year-old, of Glenluce Walk, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

He faces further counts of possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and criminal damage to windows belonging to the alleged victim.

According to the charges, he entered another property on Glenluce Walk as a trespasser and while armed with a hammer.

District Judge Anne Marshall heard Brown is alleged to have struck the other man to the head.

No further details about the incident were disclosed.

No application for bail was made.

Remanding Brown in custody until January 5, Mrs Marshall ordered that a psychiatric assessment is to be carried out.