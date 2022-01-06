East Belfast men face trial over allegations about indecent videos of children

The accused were released on continuing bail

Two men from east Belfast are to stand trial for allegedly making a series of indecent videos of children, a judge ordered today.

Gary Rea, 61, and Gregory Rea, 69, are also jointly accused of having extreme pornography.

The pair, both of Gortland Park in the Gilnahirk area, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court for a preliminary enquiry into the evidence against them.

Gary Rea faces a total of 20 charges relating to a period between April 2017 and June 2019.

The alleged offences include 15 counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, and five counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Gregory Rea is accused of 11 counts of making an indecent photograph on dates in February 2014.

He is further charged with being in possession of an extreme pornographic image sometime between July 2012 and January 2019.

Appearing remotely from their solicitors' offices, both defendants confirmed they understood the allegations.

They declined to give evidence or call any witnesses during the brief hearing.

Defence representatives did not dispute prosecution submissions that the two men have cases to answer.

On that basis Deputy District Judge Liam McStay granted an application to have them returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court.

The accused were released on continuing bail to return for their arraignment on a date to be set.

As part of those terms both men are barred from unauthorised contact with anyone aged under 18.