Eddie Meenan murder trial: Man blames his co-accused for fatal stabbing

A man accused of involvement in the murder of a 52-year-old Londonderry man Eddie Meenan blamed his co-accused for the fatal stabbing.

Ryan Walters (22), with an address in Station Park in Crossgar, Co Down, on Wednesday told his Derry Crown Court trial sitting in Belfast, that while he may have lied in the past he was now telling the truth.

Walters, who also denies assaulting Mr Meenan’s friend during the attack on November 25, 2018, described himself as a bystander taking no part in the attack in which the father of nine was stabbed 42 times.

He also claimed that after being asked by his co-accused Sean Ciaran Joseph Rodgers (34) to get him a knife, he went inside because he “didn’t want to watch someone being stabbed”.

A third man Derek Creswell (29), of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, has already pleaded guilty to the murder, which the prosecution claim took place in the rear of a garden at Creggan Street, Derry, before his near naked body was dumped in a nearby alley.

Initially Walters told his defence QC John Kearney he’d been drinking with Cresswell and Rodgers in the kitchen of the house when, “out of the corner of my eyes I saw two men standing at the door wearing balaclavas”.

Asked for his reaction, Walters claimed: “I just seen the balaclavas and panicked”, although he did not see either man with any weapon.

He then claimed that “Sean just said ‘what’ then launched himself at the back door. Derek was standing behind him. I was behind Derek”.

“What did you think?” asked Mr Kearney.

“Derry was full of paramilitaries and that was the first thing that come to my mind,” he said “I was panicked. I’d never seen anything like that before in my life.”

He denied any suggestion he had ‘told or directed’ either Cresswell or Rodgers to go outside and repeated that Rodgers was first out the door.

Maintaining he didn’t join in the attack, nor armed himself, Walters claimed: “I tried to push one of them off him but they were too big for me to move.”

Describing the beating, he said “it was bad”.

Asked about Mr Meenan’s condition he replied: “To be honest I wasn’t sure if he was even alive any more at that point.”

When Walters claimed Rodgers asked him to get a knife from the kitchen, Walters said he stayed there. “Sean asked for a knife and I had it in my mind that he was going to stab him,” he said.

The trial continues.