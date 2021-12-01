Edward Meenan murder trial: Jury discharged after ‘medical issue’ with one of the defendants

A jury presiding over a trial into the murder of Londonderry man Edward Meenan has been formally discharged.

The Londonderry Crown Court trial, held in Belfast, was opened to a jury of 10 men and two women on November 10.

Over five days, the jury was told Mr Meenan was subjected to a fatal assault in the early hours of November 26, 2018.

Three men were charged with murdering the 52-year-old, who was attacked with weapons and stabbed over 40 times at the rear of a house in the city's Creggan Street.

Derek William Creswell (29) of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, 34-year-old Sean Ciaran Joseph Rodgers of no fixed abode and Ryan Walters (22) of Station Park in Crossgar all denied murdering Mr Meenan, and of wounding his friend William McConnell in the same incident.

During the second week of the hearing, Judge Donna McColgan QC told the jury there was a medical issuing relating to one of the accused that "absolutely must be attended to" which was "going to take some time”.

She adjourned the case and when the members returned to court on Tuesday morning to resume their duties, Judge McColgan addressed them again.

The judge said: "You will remember on the last occasion whenever I was sending you away for the period of a week and a bit, I explained to you that a problem had arisen in relation to a health issue in respect of one of the defendants in the case and we had all hoped that that issue would be resolved and addressed by now.

"It is with much regret that I have to tell you that this issue has not finally been resolved. There are still medical appointments outstanding and they have to be dealt with before the case can be finalised."

The judge added that as some but not all of the evidence has been heard "it is the consensus of opinion that the case would become too fragmented for you to continue being in charge of the defendants and to make the ultimate determination into their guilt or otherwise."

"So unfortunately what I'm going to have to do is discharge you from reaching any verdict."

When they returned again on Wednesday, they were informed they had one last duty to perform before being discharged.

During the second day of the trial, a fourth defendant — Sinead Martina White from St Brecan's Park, Derry — admitted a withholding information regarding the murder.

A cousin of the deceased, the 38-year-old initially denied the charge and appeared in the dock with her three co-accused.

At the time of the murder, she lived at the property where Mr Meenan was murdered and was accused by the Crown of failing to provide information to police about what happened at her home.

On November 11 she was re-arraigned on the charge and after pleading guilty, she was granted permission to leave the court.

Before the jury was discharged, the foreman was told to sign an issue paper which found White 'guilty by confession’.

He also signed a second paper 'guilty by confession' regarding a charge of perverting the course of justice, which Rodgers admitted during the trial.

Following this, Judge McColgan thanked the 12 jurors for presiding over a "difficult and harrowing" trial and discharged them from their duties.

The case will be listed for review on a date to be fixed.